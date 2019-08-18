Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to call All Parties Conference soon in Islamabad. Sources said that the meeting will be attended by the leaders of various opposition parties.

They said that the invitation for the APC was extended to all leaders of the opposition parties.

They added that the Kashmir issue, Senate elections and many other issues would be discussed in the meeting.

They further said that a future strategy of the opposition against the government would be also discussed in the meeting of APC. The sources further said that the final decision regarding the future of the fourteen senators who had gone against the opposition candidate in the senate election would be taken in the APC.