KAMALIA-First time in the history of Kamalia, people from cross tehsil thronged the city to condemn Indian move of scrapping the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

People, belonging to all walks of life, expressed resolve to support the Kashmir cause. The mass rallies were led by Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana, Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Vice President Anjuman Hussainiya Kamalia Syed Saqlain Haidar Kazmi, Christian leader Ashraf John, and Jamaat-e-Sunnat leader Maulana Manzoorul Latif Qamar Qadri. The participants shouted slogans against India and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that India should know realise that Pakistan would never abandon Kashmiris, adding that Indian atrocities in the held valley are intolerable. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has terminated diplomatic relations with India for revoking special status of Occupied Kashmir,” he said, and adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and fight for its freedom would continue until its liberation. They said that the sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiris would not go in vain, adding that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle for freedom.

Besides rallies, seminars were also held in the city wherein the speakers stressed the need for early resolution of Kashmir issue. One such event was organised by Press Club and Electronic Media Kamalia at a local restaurant. Notables including Ch Sadiq Pappu, Sardar Amjad Gujjar, Sardar Tanveer Gujjar, Tanveer Gujjar, and Rai Mubashir presided over the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Sadiq Pappu said that Pakistan gained independence after as a result of numerous sacrifices, adding that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent. “India wants to suppress Kashmiris with brute force, but she would not succeed in its nefarious designs,” he said, and adding that India had been involved in state terrorism in the held valley. “Kashmiris have been fighting for their right to self-determination which is their basic right,” he said, and adding that no power in the world could deprive them of this right. “Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination according to the UN resolutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPA leader Ch Tahir Jutt said that Pakistan is incomplete without the independence of Kashmir. Talking to media here, Kashmir issue could not be resolved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue. He said: “Pakistan has never withdrawn from Kashmir, and it will continue supporting Kashmiris. Muslims in Occupied Kashmir have been struggling for independence on the basis of two-nation theory which is the backbone of the existence of Pakistan.” He said that India could not suppress Kashmiris with force.