LODHRAN-More than 150 cases of theft, street crime and armed robbery surfaced in Lodhran district during the past week.

Throughout the district, it has become difficult to get the case registered without greasing palms of the police officials.

In the jurisdiction of Kehror Pakka police station, 81 cases of street crime, robbery, murder and armed robbery surfaced.

Similarly, 24 in Lodhran and 11 cases of theft surfaced in Dunyapur. Cases of most of these incidents remained unregistered.

In Kehror Pakka, a person named Saleem was robbed of Rs400,000 on Circular Road while at Karori Minor, a motorcycle was snatched. In the area between Lodhran and Gailaywal, two dacoits snatched a motorcycle along with Rs25,000 from a motorcyclist. In Chak No. 239 and other areas, six motorcycles were snatched and two incidents of armed robbery were reported. In Dhanot, four cases of robbery were reported.

RPO Multan has deployed new DSP for Kehror Pakka due to rise in crime, but his performance is said to be unsatisfactory. Locals have appealed to authorities to take concrete steps for eradicating crime in the district.