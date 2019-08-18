Share:

Rawalpindi - The accused held for kidnapping and raping girl students have confessed to several crimes including picking up and raping a grade-6 girl student of a government high school located at Ali Nawaz Chohan Road, investigator of the case told The Nation.

The accused Qasim Jahangir raped small girl student whereas his wife Kiran recorded the objectionable scenes in a mobile phone and camera, according to the investigator associated with interrogation of the case.

Similarly, the couple had also targeted another university student Rubina from a hostel and raped her, he added. He said that police were making efforts to trace out the little girl student of the government school in order to ask her parents for filing a case against the accused. However, the university student had refused to come forward to record her statement, the investigation officer said while talking to The Nation in court premises on Saturday.

He said that police had broadened the sphere of investigation on bases of videos and pictures recovered from mobile phones of the accused. “Majority victims are not ready to record their statements before police”, he said. He said that the accused couple had confessed to their crimes before the police.

On the other hand, a magistrate on Saturday extended physical remand by two days of Qasim Jahangir.

The accused Qasim Jahangir and his wife Kiran Qasim, co-accused in the case, were brought to the court from Adiala Jail and presented before the magistrate Asif Iqbal by a police team of Police Station City under supervision of Sub Inspector Aqeel Rathore. The investigation officer of the case requested for an extension in remand for 3 days but the judge rejected his plea and granted the remand only for two days.

The IO Aqeel Rathore told the court that the police held the couple on charges of kidnapping a university student and raping her before camera. He added police also brought the accused and victim for DNA test besides sending her co-accused in Adiala Jail on judicial remand. He told the court that police had also seized two cell phones containing objectionable pictures and videos of the rape victims.

The IO argued that the police had to recover the dagger used in the crime and laptop from possession of the accused besides conducting a test of the evidences to ascertain either these were original or edited. He requested the judge to extend the remand of the accused for three days. The judge granted only two days remand of the accused and ordered police to reproduce him on Monday for further proceedings.

Separately, duty judge Asif Iqbal recorded the statement of victim girl Sumbal Jamil under section 164 CrPc. During the process, the accused were present in the court and identified by the victim student of Allama Iqbal Open University. The accused couple was asked by the judge either they had any lawyer for contesting their case on which the accused replied that they would themselves cross-examine the applicant.

Also, the accused Kiran Qasim moved an application for bail after arrest under section 497 CrPc with the court of Civil Judge Farooq. The court accepted the petition and issued notices to police seeking record of the case by August 20.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar directed SHO Gujar Khan Inspector Aurangzeb Khan to raid a gambling den where Jahangir Saeed (father of the accused Qasim Jahangir) is employed as dice thrower. The SSP warned the SHO that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and strict action would be taken against him if he failed in achieving the target.

On the other hand, Sumbal Jamil, the victim university student, appeared before CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana and tendered an application for change in the investigation of the rape case. The applicant showed her distrust on Investigation Officer Sub Inspector Aqeel Rathore while accusing him of not conducting investigation on merit. She alleged that the IO had not shown the recovery of evidences in investigation report and attempting to declare the accused as innocent. Sumbal Jamil appealed the CPO to change the investigation office and appoint an honest and competent officer to grill the accused. The CPO accepted the application and ensured her that the case would be solved on merit.

According to a spokesman, CPO ordered the police officers to registrar separate cases against the couple involved in the case if some victims appeared before the police for legal action against them. Similarly, the CPO also chaired a meeting to review performance of investigators in the biggest sex scandal in the city.

Following the meeting, SSP Faisal along with ASP Waris Khan Circle Amna Baig grilled the accused couple in CIA Centre at Raja Bazaar to ascertain their motives.