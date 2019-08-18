Share:

SIALKOT-Four accused shot at and injured a man along with his two cousins for pursuing the case of his elder brother’s murder in Bhadaal village, Sialkot tehsil here on Saturday.

According to the FIR (No. 764/2019) lodged at Sialkot Saddr police station, Kishwar Mehmood along with his two cousins - Shoaib Akhtar and Asghar Ali - were on the way back home after offering Fateha at the grave of slain brother Sheikh Rashid when four accused, namely Farooq Azam alias Sahib (a police constable), Shehzad Azam, Alamgir and Tanveer opened fire on them. As a result, they sustained critical injuries while the accused fled away. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot where the condition of Kishwar Mehmood was stated to be critical.

The aggrieved family said that the accused (including police constable Farooq Azam) belonged to their rival group which had killed their elder son Sheikh Rashid on Friday for pursuing the murder case of his father Sheikh Arshad who was killed by the same accused on April 27, 2019 over an old enmity in village Bhadaal-Sialkot here. The main accused, Khawar Latif, was a police head constable. He has recently been dismissed from service by Sialkot DPO due to his criminal activities. Meanwhile, Sialkot Saddr police registered a case (No.764/2019) under sections 148,149 and 302 PPC against the four accused with no arrest so far. The police registered the case on the report of Adnan Asghar. The family, on the other hand, alleged that the police were sheltering the accused and reluctant to arrest them due to involvement of policemen in these murders.

When contacted, senior police officials said that police teams were raiding at various places to ensure early arrest of the accused. The family said that their lives were in danger as the accused were threatening them with death. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz to provide them security and justice.