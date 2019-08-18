Share:

KARACHI - Taking notice of the accumulated rainwater in Karachi Administration Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday directed the concerned authorities for its instant drainage.

He issued these directives during his surprise visit to the vicinity. Saeed Ghani earlier after receiving the information about the choked drainage lines in the area had already directed the Managing Director of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board for the resurrection of the same.

The minister while reviewing the progress of the restoration work directed for its instant completion. He said that all the choked drainage lines wherever they existed in the city must be cleansed immediately. A flood like situation had developed in various districts of the metropolis due to recent heavy rains.

Speaking on the occasion Saeed Ghani said that the rain caused a complete breakdown of urban life. Owing to precautionary measures as well as immediate steps taken by the Sindh government on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the situation instantly returned to normalcy, he said.

The minister said that he had ordered the prompt cleansing of the choked drainage storm water drains and repairing of the broken drainage pipes across the city. He said also said that the directives had already been issued for the prompt removal of the waste material of sacrificial animals so that the citizens may not had to face any sort of inconvenience. Large amount of offals had already been disposed of from all parts of the metropolis and soon the concerned bodies would clean the city off all the waste materials completely, he added.