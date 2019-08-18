Share:

SARGODHA - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid took notice of the death of six newborns at the nursery ward of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Sargodha and sought a report within 24 hours. The district administration launched investigation into death of the children while parents of the deceased babies had alleged that their children died due to dysfunctional air conditioners in the nursery ward. The hospital management, on the other hand, maintained that the babies were referred from other hospitals in serious condition due to premature birth. “Air conditioners of the nursery ward were fully functional.” DHQ Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Shabbir said that the doctors struggled hard to save lives of the babies. “But all their efforts went in vain.”