KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi on Saturday (today) with chances of light rain or drizzle late night and early morning.

No new monsoon system will affect Karachi and southern parts of Sindh in next 10 days, according to the PMD forecast.

The weather department had recently denied social media reports about a severe weather system to hit the port city.

A weather system generated in Bay of Bengal has moved further away from Pakistan to India’s Haryana state, the met office said in a statement on Saturday.

The weather office however predicted a pleasant weather in Karachi with chances of light rainfall or drizzle in late night or early morning today.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 30-32 degree Celsius and humidity between 70 to 85 percent today.

The wind direction in the city is westerly or southwesterly while the wind speed will remain upto 10 kilometers per hour, weather report said.

A seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with weak monsoon currents are approaching upper and central parts of the country, met office said.

The met office has predicted rains and wind-thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls expected at scattered places in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.