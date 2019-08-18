Share:

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said that Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to resolve decades-old Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

Talking to journalists, Lodhi said that the UN Security Council’s meeting had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was their internal matter. She further said that India had made its all-out efforts to stop the UNSC meeting so as to put Kashmir issue under carpet but New Delhi remained unsuccessful in its nefarious designs.

Lodhi said that Pakistan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at the international forum.

Earlier in the day, while welcoming Friday’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the session had reaffirmed past 11 resolutions of the world body with regards to

Kashmir dispute.

In a Twitter post, the premier had said, “I welcome the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is for the first time in over 50 yrs that the world’s highest diplomatic forum

has taken up this issue.”

He had added that there were 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self-determination. “The UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of these resolutions. Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body,” PM Khan had written.