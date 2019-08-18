Share:

ISLAMABAD - Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority on Saturday became headless within 10 days after the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training appointed a senior official as acting head on the authority.

The ministry had appointed deputy secretary Ayesha Khalid as acting chairperson around 10 days ago, taking the charge from member PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi.

Officials told The Nation that the acting chairperson had left on training leave while the PEIRA had again become headless.

Officials said that the ministry despite knowing the fact regarding unavailability of acting chairperson gave her charge only to sustain pressure from the legislative bodies.

PEIRA is regulating around 2,000 private schools in the city where above 250,000 students are enrolled, while its top position is vacant since 2018.

Officials said that contrary to recommendations of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education regarding appointing the permanent head of PEIRA, the ministry had again made it headless. A NA sub-committee on FE&PT last week recommended the ministry to immediately appoint permanent head of PEIRA.

Ministry of Federal Education Additional Secretary Anwar ul Hassan Bukhari and Member PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi told the committee that the slot was lying vacant since October 2018 when previous chairman Hasnat Qureshi was transferred.

The additional secretary had stated that the charge had been given to Deputy Secretary Ayesha Khalid while summary of appointment for permanent chairman had been also prepared.

Officials said that matters of PEIRA had gone worse as schools and the authority were at loggerheads regarding fee issues, while some of the schools also instructed students to purchase stationary from the designated book shops.

“Meanwhile, the authority is facing its own administrative issues,” said the officials.

President Private Schools Network Afzal Babur said that the ministry should take matters of the PEIRA serious to promote private education in city.

The ministry had earlier removed acting chairman PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi from the position following complaints lodged by the private schools.

The schools associations also held meetings with the federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmood and lodged a complaint with Prime Minister against acting chairman PEIRA alleging him for victimising the schools while misinterpreting the court orders.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Mahmood took notice of reports that certain private schools were forcing students to buy entire package of textbooks and notebooks at exorbitant prices from designated book sellers.

The Minister said that forcing everyone to buy new textbooks was unfair, adding that they were already overburdened. He said that the parents must be given the option to buy only the required books.

A statement said that the federal education ministry expected the private school systems to make public announcements in the next few days to the effect that no one is being forced to buy entire package of textbooks if not needed. If this is being done by booksellers without authorization from the schools, this too must be stopped.

Federal Minister for Education also requested the provincial governments to take notice of this practice and ensure that it is rectified. He also directed Federal regulator PIERA to ensure that no forced selling of textbooks takes place in federal territory either by private schools or booksellers.