ISLAMABAD - A team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Region on Saturday launched a crackdown against the cable operators airing Indian channels and content.

During the raid, the PEMRA team seized transmitters, illegal Indian DTH (Direct To Home) receivers, computers and other equipment of New Star Cable Network, Magic Cable Network, Inn Cable Network, Malik Cable Network, Sameer Cable Network and Vision Multimedia for airing the banned channels and content, a press release said here.

The PEMRA has warned all the cable operators to strictly follow its directives with regard to illegal channels; otherwise their businesses would be completely shut down.