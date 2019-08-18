Share:

HAFIZABAD-The morale-boosting speech of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the Azad Kashmir Assembly was widely acclaimed by the people of Hafizabad district.

While addressing a press conference in District Press Club Hafizabad, PTI District President Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said that the courageous stand taken by the PM has imbibed courage and satisfaction among the masses of the district. He also hailed the bold stand taken by the Pakistan Armed Forces chief and the government to give befitting reply to the fascist regime of Modi if it dares to commit aggression against Pakistan. He said that the whole nation stands like a rock behind the Armed Forces in case of any aggression against Pakistan. MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti and other PTI leaders also spoke on the occasion and called upon for unity among ranks and files of the country.

50 DRIVERS FINED

As many as 12 transport vehicles were impounded while 50 drivers were challaned and total fine of Rs110,000 was imposed on them for charging fare above the fare fixed by Regional/District Transport Authority. The RTA chief has warned the stand owners as well as drivers to desist from fleecing the passengers otherwise they would be dealt with sternly.

DEAD BODY RECOVERED

The dead body of a young woman was recovered from a canal near Head Sagar. Some passersby spotted the dead body in the canal and reported to the police. The police and the Rescue-1122 fished out the dead body and shifted it to the morgue. The dead body, which has visible marks of violence, has not yet been identified. The police are investigating.