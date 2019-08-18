Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Council organised an exhibition featuring portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Artworks on Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and struggle movement of Pakistan were the special attraction for the visitors. Exhibition was inaugurated by Chairperson Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi along with Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan.

LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said it was a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to Jinnah and the national heroes.

She stated that it was time to inculcate Quaid’s message of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” into the minds of new generation.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Jinnah was a great democrat.

“Alhamra has the same vision and we will follow the footsteps of our founding father for the prosperity of our beloved country, “ he said.