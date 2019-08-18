Share:

MIRPUR-Welcoming Pakistan’s move to raise Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has declared the renewed debate on Kashmir dispute in the UNSC is a landmark achievement and diplomatic success of Pakistan.

“India’s claim that Kashmir is its integral part stood null and void after 50 years of global silence”, the PTI AJK’s Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud told this Correspondent on Saturday.

A week ago, the UN Secretary General had urged New Delhi to “refrain from any unilateral step which is dangerous” and to follow the UN Charter and applicable UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The issue of Kashmir once again echoed in the global power corridor without being contested by any of P-5 country. UNSC in its closed-door meeting expressed concerns over human rights violations.

PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry gave credit of all these successes to the people of Indian-held Kashmir who have been rendering countless sacrifices since decades. He thanked the government of China for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council and advocating for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He pointed out that China supported Kashmir at a crucial time and proved that Pakistan-China stand together through thick and thin, according to the Secretary Information PTI, AJK.

Barrister Sultan also thanked the five permanent members of the Security Council for raising concern over human rights abuses and curfew in the Indian-held Kashmir. He called on the Secretary-General of the Security Council to act on the United Kingdom’s suggestion and send a high-level delegation to Srinagar to assess the situation and submit a report to the Secretary-General so that the international community could take concrete actions against the perpetrators of the Human Rights.

Secretary General of PTI AJK, Raja Mussadaq Khan stated that the Russian Government supported the resolution of the dispute through the United Nations charter and relevant UNSC resolutions for the first time which is a historic diplomatic achievement, according to the statement.

Mussadaq said global attention has doubled since the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has taken a keen interest in solving the Kashmir problem. Finally, the world powers received a clear message that Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ self-determination is undeterred and consistent no matter who rules Pakistan. That is why the world is now turning to Kashmir and opening up to listing Kashmiri voices, he added.

BODIES OF POONCH VILLAGE LANDSLIDE VICTIMS RECOVERED

All seven victims of terrible landslide in remote village Akhore Ban in Hajeera tehsil of Rawalakot district were laid to rest Saturday afternoon after their bodies were recovered from the debris as a result of hectic day-long relief and rescue operation, a senior official said.

Commissioner Rawalakot Division Ch Muhammad Raqeeb told this Correspondent over telephone Saturday evening that the deceased persons including five minors, belonging to a same local family, were laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard at 4.00 pm Saturday.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly was amongst hundreds of mourners who attended the funeral for the deceased persons.

The Commissioner said that a seriously injured lady identified as Zubaida Bibbi, wife of Muhammad Riaz, was shifted to Rawalpindi for better medical care.

As reported earlier, at least seven persons of a same family, including five females, were killed and two others injured in a horrible landslide in far-flung remote village of Akhore Ban adjacent to Pothi Chapraan town of thickly mountainous Hajeera subdivision of Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir after an under-construction Hydrop Power Station burst its banks following torrential rains on upper reaches of the area in the wee hours of Saturday.

“Three houses were totally perished in the landslide,” the Commissioner Poonch Division informed.

Various top mountainous parts of AJK including Poonch division, Neelam, Leepa vallies as well Mirpur division are in the grip of intermittent heavy monsoon rains since about past one month that played havoc, leaving over three dozens persons dead in flash-flood, landslide, house collapse and identical tragic incidents in the rains-hit areas.