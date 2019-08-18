Share:

ISLAMABAD - With all fist fights, verbal brawls, exchange of hot words and walkouts in the National Assembly, the PTI government in first parliamentary year managed to approve ten bills, including finance bill 2019-20.

The lower house of parliament, in 13 National Assembly sessions, passed ten bills including nine bills presented from treasury benches. While, main opposition parties could only be given space to pass only one private member bill.

The opposition parties, in most of the National Assembly sessions, engaged in worst kind of verbal brawls with the government members on different matters.

The opposition members staged protests and walkouts on non-issuance of production order for their party members.

The other walkouts and protests were observed on price-hike, inflation and other matters, according to the figures available with The Nation.

In first parliamentary years, six main opposition parties’ members (PPP-P and PML-N) were arrested on different charge.

PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s senior members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique and two members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, facing immense pressure from opposition benches, had issued production orders of only PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s senior member Khwaja Saad Rafique during this tenure, by allowing them to participate in proceedings of the national assembly.

Whereas, the rest of arrested members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah and two members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir had not attended the proceedings for a single time after their arrest.

The government and opposition members, during the 130 days, exchanged harsh words on different matters, thus causing suspension of proceedings for number of times.

The opposition members, around dozen of time, managed to suspend the proceedings of the house by pointing out lack of required quorum (86 members).

The speaker office, adopting austerity measures, took an important decision almost in the end of parliamentary year banned standing committees of national assembly.

The standing committee of all the ministries, despite the criticism of opposition on the decision, are now only be held during the days of national assembly proceedings.

The government side, however, could not hold proper debate of presidential address during the parliamentary year.

The President of country, in the start of every parliamentary year, addresses the joint session of parliament by sharing the roadmap, loopholes and future strategies of current government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), in its first parliamentary year, managed to approve ten bills including one private bill from the national assembly in

The government side managed to pass ten bills including The Finance Act, 2019, The Constitution (Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Act, 2019 (FATA reforms), The Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2019, The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Elections (Amendment) Act, 2019, The Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Act, 2019, The West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses (Repeal) Bill, 2019, The West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Bill, 2018 and The Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act, 2018.

According to the available figures, the national assembly referred 86 bills to the standing committee for further discussion on it.

The government and opposition, in a show of unanimity, passed 26 resolutions including a resolution against the Indian aggression in Kashmir.