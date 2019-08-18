Share:

SHIKARPUR - The PTI took out a big rally from Shikarpur to Sukkur district to express solidarity with people of Kashmiri and against Indian atrocities on Saturday. The rally was led by local party leaders Captain (r) Dr Allah Dino Sanjrani and Agha Shamuddin Pathan.

Speaking on the occasion, both the leaders expressed their sympathies with Kashmiri people and expressed their concerns over removing special status of Kashmir through an article by Indian government besides.

“Furthermore, the hearts of Pakistani people beat with Kashmiri people and people of Pakistan would not tolerate any further barbarism with innocent people of Kashmir adding Pakistan is not complete without Kashmir,” they said.

The leaders demanded the United Nations and other International forums to take notice of the sheer injustice of Indian government and play their pivotal role for the welfare of the people of Kashmir. A large number of people raised slogans against Indian government and in favour of Kashmiri people.