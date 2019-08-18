Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has set up Anti-Land Grabbing Cells at district level for redressing complaints about land mafia.

Grade-18 officers will head the cell that would take action against land mafia after verification.

According to a spokesman of Punjab government, the initiative has been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. All administrative departments, autonomous bodies, development authorities and police would be duty bound to extend full support to the cells for curbing the crime, he said, adding, all divisional commissioners would submit consolidated monthly report to the director complaints at CM office. To oversee and monitor the working of these cells, Provincial Anti-Land Grabbing Cell has been established at the CM Office. Director Complaints would be focal person.