LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of local government sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 3058.000 million. The scheme was approved in the 9th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by the Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. The approved development scheme is: Punjab Cities Programme TA Component (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs 3,058.000 million.