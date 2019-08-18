Share:

Landlord shot dead over matrimonial dispute

SIALKOT- Four suspects shot dead a local landlord and inflicted injuries upon his elder brother over a matrimonial dispute in Ahmednagar Bonga village, Sialkot tehsil here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital in critical condition. The deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy. On the report of Majid Hassan (son of slain Ashraf), Sialkot Saddr police have registered a murder case (No. 765/2019) under sections 34, 109, 302 and 324 of PPC against four nominated accused including Saeed Khan, Rab Nawaz alias Rambo, Dilawar Khan and Naeem Khan.

HEAVY RAIN

LASHES SIALKOT

A heavy rain lashed the entire Sialkot region on Saturday. The rain began early in the morning and continued the whole day. All the low-lying areas and main inter-city roads in the district were inundated. A number of vehicles stuck on the roads, causing severe traffic mess. It also paralysed the civic life. However, the rain turned weather pleasant.

Sale of adulterated milk, yogurt protested

KAMALIA - A large number of people protested against the sale of adulterated milk and yogurt in Kamalia here the other day.

Talking to media, they said that milkmen and dairy milk shops were selling adulterated milk and yogurt which was injurious to health. They added that the consumption of these dairy products was causing numerous diseases, adding that there was no check on the sale of these products not to speak of action by the authorities. They demanded a stern action against the malpractice.

Martyred solider laid to rest

SIALKOT - Pakistan Army martyred soldier Lance Naik Haroon Ejaz was laid to rest in his native graveyard at village Glotiyaan, Daska tehsil here, with complete state honour.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including senior Pak Army officials, attended the funeral for the martyred soldier amid rainy weather.

Pak Army troops saluted the martyr’s coffin wrapped in national flag and laid floral wreaths on his grave on behalf of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Soldier Haroon Ejaz was martyred while battling terrorists in North Waziristan Agency a couple of days ago. He has left behind a widow mother and four brothers.

Car-rider robbed of valuables

SHARAQPUR - A man was robbed at gunpoint by two motorcyclists on Sheikhupura Road here the other day.

According to the Sharaqpur Police, Muhammad Rizwan, resident of Nazar Lubana was on the way back to his village in a car along with his sister-in-law. On the way two armed motorcyclists intercepted the car at gunpoint near Ghazipur Graveyard. The muggers snatched Rs14,000 and gold ornaments from them and fled the scene.

On the application, the police have registered an FIR and started investigation. Rizwan appealed to the Sharaqpur Police SHO Abdullah Pasha to check the rising incidents of robberies in the area.