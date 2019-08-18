Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next 2-3 days. The rains disturbed routine life by causing inundation on roads, portion of roads and roadsides, power outages and frequent traffic jams. Cloud cover, strong winds and rains, however, decreased the temperature, providing relief to the people from prevailing muggy weather.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by scattered showers. Winds and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 50 Lesco feeders. The rains disturbed routine life by causing inundation on roads and portions of roads in several localities. Inundated raqinwater caused massive traffic jams on important roads including The Mall, Canal Bank Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road.

Overcast conditions, winds and scattered showers caused decrease in the mercury level, providing relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 31 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 96 per cent. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak to moderate monsoon currents are approaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of more monsoon rains during the next 2-3 days. Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.