Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the statement of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reflective of the extremist thinking of RSS, which could endanger peace of the world to achieve their nefarious designs.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said the statement of Rajnath Singh is a threat to the whole world. She said the Security Council meeting has exposed the Indian claims that Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

The Special Assistant said the voice of the Kashmiris, which had been suppressed by India, resonated at the world highest diplomatic forum.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the true spokesperson of Kashmiris.