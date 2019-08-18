Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has written a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urging him to move United Nations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he said for his crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his letter, he has suggested him six important points to go with in the United Nations.

He has proposed that the United Nations should be requested to implement its own resolutions of self-determination by announcing a specific date for holding the plebiscite in Kashmir and immediately deploy its Peacekeeping Mission in IOK for sustaining peace and ensuring peaceful and free and fair plebiscite within the period announced by UNO.

He has suggested that the United Nations should be requested to direct UN Human Rights Commission to constitute a high powered commission to observe and investigate the sheer violations of human rights by Indian Forces in the IOK and submit a consolidated report to expose the Indian aggression including the change of special status of Kashmir.

A case against Narendra Modi, his army chief and national security adviser for war crimes may be filed

Senator Malik has advised that the UN might be asked to immediately restore the original special status of Kashmir by restoring Articles 370 and 35-A of India’s constitution and place India under international sanctions as a penalty for persistently violating the UN Resolutions on Kashmir and violating the will of international community.

He suggested that the international peace body might be urged to refer the matter of human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IOK to International Criminal Court (ICC) under Rome Convention.

He said that a case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its army chief and national security advisor might be filed for war crimes based on the authentic report already submitted to the UNO by President International Human Rights Commission. He said that he personally knew that many Kashmiri organizations, families of the victims, and women rape victims were ready to testify about brutalities of Indian Forces brutalities in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. For the greater national cause he has offered his services and writes “I will be ready to provide evidence of terrorist financing and money laundering by India”.

“The recent unilateral and illegal decision of scraping the special status of Kashmir through revoking the Articles 370 and 35-A is also a sheer violation of the United Nations’ earlier resolutions,” the letter reads.

Senator Rehman Malik writes that India has been persistently refusing the human rights body to visit IOK and is continuously committing human rights violations without any fear and has chosen to ignore the investigative observations and directions of the international community. He added that India being the Member of United Nations is liable to be penalized for above continued violations of human rights and also for not implementing the UNSC Resolutions of self-determination i.e. Resolutions, No.47 (1948), 98(1952) and 122(1957).

Senator Rehman Malik added that he had been fore-warning the ill intentions of India regarding the demographic changes in Kashmir and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert the Muslim Kashmiri population into minority. The real planning of India stood exposed with the scrapping of Article 35-A allowing the purchase and allotment of property to the non-Kashmiris.

He said that he had already issued a charge sheet against PM Modi, on 5th February, 2018, highlighting the intended ill-motives of Modi’s government, which he has now brought in by scrapping the special status of Kashmir. “Kindly use my timely apprehensions which went unnoticed by the UNO.”

While commenting on the recent development of calling of close-door meeting of UNSC, Senator Rehman Malik stated that mere a closed door consultation meeting on Kashmir issue would not work as it would be used to de-escalate the built-up pressure on India. “Therefore, I propose that Pakistan should once again demand the Secretary General UN for calling another open session of United Nations Security Council inviting Pakistan to present a proper and consolidated evidences against India to pursue the international community which is not paying required attention to the oppressed voice of people of Kashmir.”

Senator Rehman Malik states that he as a parliamentarian feels that we need to do much homework to face India on borders, diplomatic and legal fronts. He writes, “I would like to put on record that India will leave no stone unturned to propagate high level blame game, pressure on LOC and inflict our economy through hybrid war planned out by the PM Modi. FATF is the part of this hybrid economic war episode”.

In his letter, chairman Senate Interior Committee expressed his hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would immediately appoint a legal team consists of competent lawyers to move the UN and other forums to implement the above proposals. “FO should convince our friendly countries to get their support to get the UNO resolutions implemented and to ensure that trial against Prime Minister Modi could be referred to ICC under Rome Convention.”

Meanwhile, Malik said though they were grateful to their great friend China for its prompt request for the UNSC’s closed-door consultations to discuss Kashmir following the India’s unilateral and illegal move but nothing came out of the meeting behind closed doors, as India has not been asked to restore the special status of Indian Held Kashmir. He said that it was absolutely wrong to presume that the issue of Kashmir was internationalized and declared as ‘disputed’ after the UNSC’s closed-door meeting, which he differed as it was very naive and undermining to think this way.