Lahore - An accountability court on Saturday extended until August 24 the judicial remand of Punjab Sports Board (PSB) former director general Usman Anwar who is allegedly involved in the embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds.

The ex-PSB director general is accused of violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in award of contracts and embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds. In June this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him and on the next day it got his 14-day physical remand from the court.

Usman was the director general of Punjab Sports Board during the tenure of former minister Rana Mashhood. The other accused in the case include Tariq Masood, Wilayat Ali, Ehsanul Haq, Waseem and Imran. They are charged with committing corruption of at least Rs270 million in youth festivals held during 2013 and 2014.