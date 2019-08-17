Share:

LAHORE-Veteran fashion designer Rizwan Beyg is awarded with Tamgha-e- Imtiaz for his contribution in promoting a positive image of Pakistani fashion across the globe.

On August 14, 2019, 116 recipients were granted Pakistan Civil Awards by President, Dr. Arif Alvi in honor of their work for Pakistan’s betterment. One of them was the Fashion designer Rizwan Beyg.

The iconic designer will be receiving one of the highest civilian awards for his efforts in advancing the fashion industry; from pulling off unforgettable fashion shows, representing our country on International platforms to designing a dress for Princess Diana herself, the designer has made significant contributions to the field.

The award will be the fourth-highest award provided in Pakistan to any civilian.

The president will confer these awards at a ceremony to be held on the next Pakistan Day March 23, 2020.

A graduate of the National College of Arts (NCA), Beyg has been an integral part of the Pakistan fashion industry. His work includes bridal and pret wear and he has displayed his work at different fashion events across the world.