MIRPUR - At least seven members of the same family, including five females, were buried alive while two others were injured in an incident of landsliding in village Pothi Chapraan Hajeera, sub division of Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) in the wee hours of Saturday.

“Three houses were completely swept away in the incident that occurred due to overflowing of an under-construction hydel power station at about 5.30 am on Saturday”, Poonch division Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb told APP over telephone.

“Two of the bodies were recovered by noon while rescue operations are underway to recover the bodies of remaining five missing persons from the debris,” the commissioner said while referring to the rescue and relief operations by the local administration, including Rescue 1122, civil defence volunteers and the police.

The commissioner said that seven of the deceased were identified as Shoaib Maqsood s/o Muhammad Maqsood (18), Sobia Bibi (40), wife of Raja Muhammad, and her five daughters, namely Tasmiyaa (11), Aleesha (9), Asma (7), Mahjabeen (4) and Roofi (one-and-half-year old). “Bodies of only two ill-fated persons, Sobia Bibi and her daughter Tasmiya, were recovered so far and operation was underway for the recovery of remaining five bodies.

Three houses that were totally destroyed in the landsliding belonged to Muhammad Maqsood s/o Muhammad Shareef, Raj Muhammad s/o Muhammad Shareef and Kabeer Maqsood s/o Muhammad Shareef. “Torrential rains lashing the far-flung area of Poonch division since Friday have badly affected the routine life,” Chaudhry Raqeeb said, adding there was no access to the catastrophe-hit Akhore Ban village through road, causing severe hurdles in the rescue and relief operation.

One of the injured, Zubaida Bibi, wife of Muhammad Riaz, was rushed to the nearby hospital.