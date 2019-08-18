Share:

MULTAN - Shaheed Naik Tanvir Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with military honour at Chak No 138/10-R Jahanian here on Saturday.

Earlier his funeral was offered which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Civil and Pak army officers including Col Tanvirul Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, DPO Asad Sarfraz, PTI local leader Khalid Javed Aaraen and elite of the area also attended the funeral prayer.

Allama Syed Faiz Abbas Qamar Bukhari led the funeral prayer. Floral wreath was laid on the grave of the martyr. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the coffin.

Col Tanvirul Hassan also presented army cap to son of the martyr. On this occasion, people chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan who embraced martyrdom at the Line of Control while safeguarding country was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with military honour in Wajhinwala village, some 45 kms away from Khanewal on Saturday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Government High School Wajhianwala which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.