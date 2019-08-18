Share:

Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has urged the world to act and save ten million Kashmiris locked in the biggest jail on earth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing the participants of a rally taken out by Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates in German city of Hannover to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Shehryar Afridi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hell bent to genocide of Kashmiri people following the footprints of Adolf Hitler.

According to a press statement issued here, Afridi said that Modi is Hitler of Asia who is involved in genocide of Kashmiris and minorities in India to create Greater India. He said the world needs to intervene to avoid human catastrophe in Kashmir as the presence of over a million Indian forces in Kashmir has turned the valley into a massive jail where around ten million Kashmiris had been kept under detention.

He said that the Kashmiris had been cut from the world and all communications, food supplies and medicines had been cut off. He said that the situation may turn into a human catastrophe anytime as the lack of food and medicines supplies may create a human crisis in the valley.

Afridi said that the human rights violations are a major challenge for the world conscience as Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint where two nuclear neighbours are locked in a decades-old conflict on Kashmir.

Afridi urged the world community to intervene into Kashmir situation as children and old needed food and medicines. He said that cutting off of communications was aimed at Indian effort to keep the world in dark over the genocide in Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan would raise Kashmir at all world forums and the campaign to sensitize the world over Kashmir would continue. He said that Kashmir campaign would continue till Kashmiris win freedom for their future generations.