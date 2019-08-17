Share:

Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has indicated to lay down a Railway track in Rawalpindi city along the banks of Leh nullah. His intention is appreciable and surely it will ease traveling difficulties of the commuters of the twin cities.

However Sheikh Rashid is requested to extend the track of the proposed city train up to Sihala and Kak bridge along the banks of the River Swan for the best interest of residents of Kahota and adjacent areas of Azad Kashmir, various universities in these areas, River Gardens, Swan gardens,CBR,Humak,Koran Town, GT Road, Jinnah Garden, Gulraiz, Bahria, DHA, Morgah etc. This Railway track shall ease traveling problems of Expressway commuters from Rawat to Faizabad and onwards. A signature collection campaign has been stared in this context.

Residents of above mentioned areas:

Wasim ul Haq, Tahir Masood, Arsalan Khurshid, Malik Abdul Qadeer, Rahmatullah Abbasi, Ch. Imran, Raja Zulfiqar Hussain, Ajmal Hussain Shah, Zul Qarnain, Raja Sajid ur Rehman, Ejaz Satti, Shazia Anjum, Sohail Kiyani, Malik Riaz Ahmed, Farzand Khokhar, Tatheer Hussain Shah, Mansoor Ali Shah, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Naseer Abbasi, Farrukh Abbas Shah, Robina Kamal, Uzma Suddozai, Masood Aslam Syed, Kishwar Sultana, Ghalib Hassan, Javed Alam.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.