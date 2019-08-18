Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 16-year-old seminary student was allegedly kidnapped on gunpoint by a gang of 3 men and tried to assault him sexually in limits of Police Station Gujar Khan, sources said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Wasim Shehzad, they said. They said that parents of the kidnapped student had lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan on August 12 for registration of a case against the gang and the ring leader Nayab but the police refused to register case and arrest the kidnappers.

According to sources, Bashir Ahmed, father of the victim, approached officials of police picket Qazian and lodged a complaint that his son Wasim was collecting skins of sacrificial animals on August 12 in Mohra Salyal when a person Nayab called him in a shop and asked him to pick two skins from a nearby place.

“My son went with Nayab to collect skins when two more men came and kidnapped him on gunpoint and took him to a deserted place where Nayab attempted to sodomize him,” he said.

He added that in the meanwhile, his younger soon alerted the villagers about the incident. The villagers rushed to the place and rescued Wasim Shehzad, he said. He asked the police to register a case against Nayab and his accomplices. However, police are yet to register case against the accused, sources added.

SHO PS Gujar Khan Aurangzeb Khan, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime. “I have talked to SI Saeed Akbar, the In-charge of the picket, who said that there was ambiguity in the application filed by the complainant,” he said. He said that the victim party had been summoned to the police station for clearing ambiguities in the complaint and case would be registered as per law against the accused.