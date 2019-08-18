Share:

NEW YORK - Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said on Saturday that UK had demanded independent investigations into human rights (HR) violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Dr Maleeha Lodhi said that India had tried hard to stop the UNSC meeting in New York over the Kashmir issue, but failed in its efforts. “The very fact that the meeting has taken place is a repudiation of India’s claim that Kashmir is its internal issue; in fact it is an internationally recognised dispute,” Maleeha noted.

Pakistan’s representative to the UN said UNSC members at the meeting expressed their concern over the deteriorating situation in the held Kashmir. “Kuwait’s representative mentioned the number of UNSC resolutions passed over the issue and laid stress on their implementation,” she told the TV channel.

Maleeha pointed out that the most important thing was that the voice of the people of Kashmir was heard at the UNSC meeting, which was the first result of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts after India stripped the occupied valley of its autonomy. “Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue at international level, and the country will not stop here,” she vowed.

Maleeha admitted that challenges for Pakistan on the diplomatic front were not over yet. “The Indian envoy distorted facts while talking to the media,” she alleged.