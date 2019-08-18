Share:

JAMSHORO - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that he cannot predict the arrest of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as “I am not the competent authority to arrest someone.”

Talking to media after condoling the death the Pakistan People’s Party MPA’s mother at Jamshoro, Ismail said that he was not National Accountability Bureau or Federal Investigation Agency representative who could arrest anyone involved in embezzlement. “Only those institutions know who is going to be arrested. I can’t predict even my arrest,” the governor added.

Hailing the federal government for presenting Kashmir issue at international in ‘well’ manner, Ismail said that session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir after 50 years was landmark diplomatic achievement of the country. Responding to a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India from taking any action which could hurt our Kashmiri brethren.

He said that curfew should be removed in Kashmir immediately. “Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue on each international forum till its resolution. The government of Pakistan and the nation was standing by side of Kashmiri people and they would not be left alone.

Imran Ismail said that issue of Kashmir had become very serious and all the parties of the country were on same page on for Kashmir cause.

To another question he said that he would try to resolve all the federal related issues in the province particularly in Karachi.

Earlier, the Governor also condoled with member Sindh Assembly Malik Asad Sikander over the demise of his mother. He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.