Share:

It is certainly clear that spat was clothed by the US in the rhetoric of generalized protectionism which included a rewrite of North American Free Trade agreement and exit from the transpacific partnership. The war on China is certainly special and forcing China to step back in its drive to become another economic superpower. 25 percent of tariffs were imposed on 34 billion worth of imports from China in July 2018.

This largely covered agricultural products. And 25 percent tariffs in September were imposed on 16 billion imports from China on products such as semiconductor, chemical, and motorcycles. China decided that it needed to show it was not afraid of retaliating when faced with the July 2018 action of the US, China’s response was more aggressive with 25 percent tariffs on 50 billion worth of imports of the US.

Thus, it is nicely reported that China’s vice minister of commerce wang Shouwen noted that “it is not uncommon for sides to propose changes to the text of an agreement in the course of consultations. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” he said. At last, it cannot be a small task for countries if trade war commenced in the periods of time.

MUHIB KOLOWAI,

Kech.