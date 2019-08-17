Share:

We as Pakistani appreciate US Department which gives us opportunities to travel to the United States by Scholarship and Exchange Program opportunities. The U.S. department of state sponsors a wide range of Exchange Program through which approximately 1000 Pakistani travel to the United States each year.

We have a wide audience ranging from High school students to doctoral students mid-career professionals. Each program has a different application process and timeline. It is really something incredible for Pakistanis to visit the U.S. I hope each province of Pakistan’s residents will be aware of such kind of Exchange Opportunities. We are thankful to U.S. department which provides 1000 Scholarships to Pakistani every year to visit the U.S. We hope that U.S. department will continue it further.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.