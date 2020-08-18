Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal capital administration imposed Rs2,128,600 fine on shop owners and sealed around 720 shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Some 167 hotels, 39 workshops and 26 industrial units were also sealed during the last three month over violations of COVID-19 SOPs, according to a report shared by the Islamabad administration on Monday.

Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Kamran Cheema, took actions against public transport and inspected as many as 2,447 vehicles. He issued challans to 1,552 vehicles after founding violations. Some 95 vehicles were also impounded during the same period.

Talking to APP, he said the teams of ITA were monitoring regularly at bus terminals and wagon stands to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Actions were being taken over the non-compliance, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he added.

The assistant commissioners while conducting price checking in their respective areas imposed Rs1,841,700 fine and booked 238 persons, besides, lodging FIR (First Information Report) against 13 persons.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the district administration had been employing all available resources to contain spread the virus.

The cases of COVID-19, he said, were being reported with decreased statistics of suspects from all urban and rural parts of the city due to tireless efforts of the administration.

“I and my team have not taken a single day off and had worked round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities,” the DC remarked.

Strict actions were being taken to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the city to keep the citizens safe against the pandemic, Shafqaat added.