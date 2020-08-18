Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to promote awareness regarding mental health issues and suicide prevention, Aijaz Aslam shared his own chilling and painful experience from the sets of Log Kya Kahenge, where he had been seen starring as Haseeb - the family man who was willing to give his all to provide for his family. In the latest episode, Haseeb’s story reaches its end in the most heartbreaking way, as he takes his own life. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed all that went behind the shooting of this heartbreaking scene – as he got hurt while filming. He shared, “The noose broke, and my neck got stuck in the rope; those few seconds were devastating. My feet were numb & swollen, my throat was choked and my head was spinning. I couldn’t swallow food for a few months.” The scene was not shown on television due to sensitive content but was later released on YouTube. He further added a heartfelt note on suicide awareness as he said, “Those few seconds made me realize about people who commit suicide. They go through so much pain & agony and leave their families devastated, forever.” He requested everyone, “Take care of your loved ones and if you notice any unusual behavior in people around you, under stress or pressure, please take care of them so they don’t reach the extreme point of no return.”