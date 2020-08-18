Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will leave for America today (Tuesday) to take part in the US Open, starting from August 31 in New York. “It will be good to return to competitive tennis after a long layoff owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and I look forward to this event to display my best in the doubles event of the grand slam tournament,” he said on the eve of his departure here on Monday. Aisam will be patterning Britain’s Dominic Inglot and the last appearance of the duo in any US tennis was in February last when it won the doubles title of New York Open defeating home pair of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-6. To a query, the tennis star said he has not decided yet to take part in the Cincinnati Open after his participation in the US Open. “As a part of travelling protocol, I underwent Coronavirus test and returned negative. We need to put in a lot of hard work with application and promise to gain progress in the US Open. It is always a big challenge to make your presence felt in a grand slam tennis tournament but we are high in spirit to showcase our best.”