Islamabad - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday visited Islamabad International Airport and directed officers concerned to fix issues faced by the airport.

During his visit to the airport, he was accompanied by senior officers of the Aviation Division.

Regarding leakage in the roof of concourse area, the aviation minister directed officers concerned to immediately resolve the issue. The minister directed that the project director as well as the airport manager should immediately submit their report along with options available for solving the problems.

The aviation minister inspected the rain damage area at Islamabad International Airport. The rainwater had caused large number of false ceiling pieces to fall down. Minister for Aviation was briefed by project director and the additional director about maintenance of the building.

The minister was told that roof of the terminal building was made up of ABR sheet which had total length of 4,000 meters of water channels. The rooftop drainage system had the capacity to safely dispose of rain upto 150 mm per hour. The rainwater was disposed of through a modern/ advanced siphonic system which sucked the water from the rain channels at high speed before its disposal. Apparently one of the siphonic pump malfunctioned due to which one of the rain channels was flooded and the water fell down on to level 3 in international and domestic departure areas. The excess water caused large number of false ceiling pieces to fall down.