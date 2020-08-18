Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party has approved to engage the services of a consultant to find out a permanent solution for the growing car parking needs of the federal capital.

The 48th meeting of CDA-DWP was held at CDA Headquarters on Monday that was chaired by the Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.

The meeting discussed and approved PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Parking Plazas at different locations in Islamabad as well.

The members were informed by the relevant formations that the parking needs for Islamabad are growing day by day as approximately 350,000 vehicles enter per day in the limits of federal capital while an equivalent number of vehicles are also owned by the local citizens.

It was briefed that the CDA has taken several measures to fulfil the parking needs of the city and developed two multi-level parking plazas in sector F-7 and also created temporary parking sites across the city, however, the parking needs are increasing day by day. The civic authority identified few locations to construct further parking plazas which include parking plazas near parade ground, stock exchange building, north of 7th Avenue at G-7, and G-8, PIMS hospital and some of parking plazas in Blue Area.

The consultant would conduct feasibility study for aforementioned sites and detailed engineering design of parking plazas in different locations of Islamabad while it will also supervise the construction of said parking plazas once started.

The consultancy would be financed by CDA through its own resources and the completion time is eight months that includes four months for feasibility study and four months for detailed engineering. The cost of the project is Rs104 million.