LAHORE -A civil court on Monday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Vice- President Maryam Nawaz for August 20 on a suit against Sharif family over illegal occupation of 4,000 acres land in Jati Umra, Raiwand.

Senior Civil Judge Fozia Saira issued the notices on a suit filed by one Abdul Rauf, a Punjab University Professor.= The petitioner’s counsel argued that Sharif family had occupied 4,000 acres of ancestral land of the petitioner in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

He submitted that the land was purchased from the government in 1911-12 and the petitioner had all relevant record. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for retrieving the land and payment of the rent. The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices for August 20 to the respondents.

Court extends remand of Sharif Group CFO

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended physical remand of Sharif Group of Companies’ Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, for another 14 days.

The administrative judge conducted the case proceedings wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused on expiry of his remand term.

The NAB officials apprised the court that investigations were in progress.

They pleaded with the court for extension in physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation. The court was also apprised that NAB had filed a reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family in money laundering case and it comprises of 25,000 pages.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another 14 days and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term, August 31.

NAB had alleged that the accused abetted, aided and facilitated co-accused - Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz by playing an active role in laundering money for them.