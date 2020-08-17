Share:

As COVID-19 continues its unrelenting assault, affecting lives all over the world, one of the major disruptions it has caused has been to the education system. Countries around the world switched to an online system of study, with Pakistan also doing the same. However, there are stark differences between first world countries and underdeveloped countries like ours. This fact has been neglected by the HEC while formulating policies for online education. As a result, students are faced with numerous difficulties which prevent them from attending online classes. The students in the rural areas of Pakistan are unable to attend classes due to the inaccessibility of good quality internet. In other cases, students can not afford an adequate internet connection and the gadgets required for them to attend classes. It is appealed to the HEC to re-evaluate the online education policy and to facilitate the students in whatever way possible.

Adil Ahmed,

Shikarpur.