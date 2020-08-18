Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday paid a visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and inquired after the health of a young boy who was thrown away in Murree by some kidnappers after severely torturing him, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar also accompanied the city police chief, he said.

The victim boy was identified as Sheryar (17), resident of Berot, Abbottabad, he said. According to him, CPO and SP visited emergency ward of HFH and inquired after the health of Sheryar.

He also requested the doctors to provide the victim adequate medical treatment, the spokesman said. He said CPO also called on the father Gulbaz Khan and uncle Amir Abbasi and assured them full support. He said the duo expressed their satisfaction over performance of Rawalpindi police.