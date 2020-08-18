Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has postponed the meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) till the end of month of Moharram. The meeting was scheduled for August 26-28, 2020.

According to the officials, the Establishment Division has finalized panels of officers of Grade-19 and 20 of different services groups for the CSB.

The CSB meeting was scheduled for August 26-28 under the chair of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and different sections of Establishment Division were directed to complete all preparations of the upcoming board meeting. The establishment has also asked different ministries and departments to send panels of officers eligible for the promotion in next grades.

Senior officials said, the meeting was schedule on Moharram 6th and Chief Secretaries and IGPs of all provinces would be busy in Ashura arrangements. They said that Chief Secretaries and IGPs presence in the meeting was necessary. The CSB meeting could be delayed till mid of September, they said and added that new schedule would be issued with the consultation of Chairman FPSC.