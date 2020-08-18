Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said they arrested the member of a banned organisation near the Lahore railway station on Tuesday.

CTD sources said that the man who was arrested has been identified as Liaquat, who was allegedly waiting for his partner and wanted to target sensitive installations.

A suicide vest and hand grenade were allegedly recovered from the suspect. Police moved him to an unidentified location for further investigation.

Authorities added that search is underway for the suspect's accomplice, whom they fear is also a suicide bomber.