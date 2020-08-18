Share:

ISLAMABAD - For facilitating the general public and all other stakeholders for submission of complaints and grievances, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to launch an online Complaint Management System (CMS). The Chief Election Commissioner was given a demonstration of CMS on Monday, keeping in view the digital requirements of modern era. It was informed that this system will reduce the gap between ECP and its stakeholders by providing them easy opportunity to redressal of their complaints electronically. This will speed up the complaint resolution process and increase the overall efficiency of complaint resolution process Using this system, a complainant can keep track of his complaint till its resolution. The Chief Election Commissioner directed to make the CMS more efficient and robust.