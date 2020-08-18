Share:

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) along with Malik Sohail Hussain, former Senior Vice President ICCI and Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI held a meeting with Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (Inland Revenue-Operations), FBR in his office and discussed with him tax related issues of business community for redress.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the country and efforts would be made to address their key issues in order to facilitate them in business promotion. He lauded the role of ICCI in facilitating the growth of business activities as it was acting as a bridge between the government and the private sector. He was of the view that the close liaison and smooth working relations between FBR and ICCI were important to resolve issues and generate more economic activity in the region. He also shared the various initiatives being taken by the government to further improve the taxation system for promoting the economy.