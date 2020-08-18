Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket greats have urged the national team’s batsmen to deliver against England if they want to win the third and last Test against the hosts.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, batting great Muhammad Yousaf and off spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq said this during the inauguration of Gold Crest Mall DHA Phase 4 Action Step Fashion Sports International Shop. Action Step Fashion Sports CEO Haji M Qayyum, Maulana Fazl-ur-Raheem Ashrafi and Maulana M Amjad Khan were also present there.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief selector Inzamam said: “In the first Test, although the national team played well against the hosts, yet on the last day, they made some mistakes and gifted the match. The second match was completely ruined by the rain. I hope the men in green especially our batsmen will deliver and help the side level the series at 1-1.”

Muhammad Yousaf, while speaking on the occasion, said: “Only Abid Ali and Muhammad Rizwan batted well against England, but they failed to prolong their innings, which is not a good sign. Every batsman should try to stay at the crease as much as he can, as it will not only add pressure on the opponents, but also help the player get some easy runs to gather some significant runs for him as well as the team. I hope our players will surely deliver in the third Test.”

Off spin great Saqlain Mushtaq said: “I think the boys played well against hosts England, as they didn’t play international cricket for almost four months due to Covid-19 but they restarted cricket in good style and gave tough time to the English side not only in the first Test, but also played well against in the second one. Although the second Test was spoiled by rain, yet it is hoped that the boys will play well and try their best to level the series.”