KARACHI - Taking notice of the news of reopening of private educational institutions in Karachi doing rounds on various private channels, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has directed that the registration of these institutions which are open during these times of pandemic should be canceled immediately and the concerned deputy commissioners, education secretary and Private Schools DG should take strict action against the management of these schools.

He said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of children and stern action would be taken against those who had challenged the government writ.

Speaking at a meeting held here at his office on Monday, he said, “The final decision to open the educational institutions will be taken at the NCOC meeting to be held on September 15. We want the federal minister for education and all the provincial education ministers to meet on September 7 so that we all have preparations in place.” Ghani added, “The decision to close educational institutions was a difficult one, but time has proved that this was the right decision.”

Secretary Education Sindh Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Additional Secretary Education Dr Fauzia, Asif Memon and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He directed that the ongoing development schemes under the Works and Services Education Department, especially in those 9,000 schools where enrollment is more than 80%, should be completed as soon as possible.

Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said, “All resources should be utilized to ensure full implementation of SOPs at all educational institutions when they reopen.

He was of the view that the federal and provincial governments had to focus all their energies on the opening of educational institutions on September 15, and should put all measures in place such as spraying disinfectants before the big day.

Later, Christina, Chief of UNICEF Sindh Chapter called on Saeed Ghani.

Sindh Education Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Additional Secretary Madam Fauzia and others were also present on the occasion.

Ms. Christina appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh government with regard to COVID-19. She said that the steps taken by the provincial government to prevent the spread of COVID- 19 were commendable.

Christina said that the Sindh Education Department was also among the first to shut down the schools in view of the pandemic, which, she note, was commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that we have taken all possible steps to save the people from COVID-19.

“We have completed all the preparations for the opening of educational institutions from September 15, but the final decision will be taken at the NCOC meeting, which will be attended by the education ministers of all the provinces and the federal education minister,” he said.