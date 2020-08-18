Share:

Senate was informed on Tuesday that fifteen countries and international organizations have committed to provide an amount of over 3302 million dollars to Pakistan as loans, grants and technical assistance in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the House today, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that out of total committed amount over 2660 million dollars have been disbursed so far.

He said despite financial constraints, the government launched a massive relief package under Ehsaas Program on a non-political basis to help the poor in the wake of Covid-19.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar told the House that the government has been making continuous efforts for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

He said at present PSM is facing liabilities of 236 billion rupees. He said all options are being considered to revive the mill.

The Senate also passed two bills relating to Financial Action Task Force obligations to bring Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list.

The bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati respectively. The House will now meet on Wednesday at five p.m.