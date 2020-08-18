Share:

BADIN/ MIRPURKHAS - Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds lashed the city and adjoining parts of Badin district on Monday. Most parts of the district, including Seerani, Talhar, Golarchi, Bhugra Memon, Kadhan, Tando Bago and Behdmi, received rain along with strong winds that continued for several hours. Rainwater was accumulated in low-lying areas, forcing people to remain indoors till sunset.

At the same time, major part of the district plunged into darkness due to the power breakdown that occurred soon after it started raining.

Almost half of city’s roads and localities were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater and no sufficient measures were taken to drain it out.

Rain lashes Mirpurkhas, suburbs:

Rainfall accompanied by windstorm hit the city and other towns and cities of Mirpurkhas district on Monday evening, reducing the temperature and turning the weather pleasant.

Reports say that people had been braving severe heat for the last one week, and the rain brought smiles back on their faces. People, particularly children and youth, came out of their houses to enjoy the rainfall while shopkeepers and pushcart owners closed their businesses and enjoyed the pleasant weather. Rainwater was accumulated on the main roads and streets while supply of electricity was suspended as the rainfall started.

Water supply to the city was also disrupted owing to power breakdown.

Traffic was thin on the roads during the rainfall. Strong winds also uprooted several trees and signboards. Power supply was not restored till the filing of this news.

Reports added that rainfall also occurred in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jam Muhammad, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Khaan, Sindhri and other towns and cities of the district.