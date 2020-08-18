Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new ‘cyborg-like’ technology has been developed to safely merge electronic devices with human tissue to better monitor health and track tumors. Scientists from the University of Delaware found a way to attach devices inside a human body by connecting it to tissue using a coating that is more energy efficient. Connecting electronics to tissue is a ‘huge challenge’, researchers say as materials used in technology like gold and silicon cause scarring that can interrupt data flow.

For applications inserted into muscle or brain tissue, electrical signals need to flow for them to operate properly, but scars interrupt this activity, the team explained. The US researchers have developed new coatings for ‘human-machine’ devices that counteract issues from scarring caused by materials used in microelectronics. Professor David Martin, from the University of Delaware who led the study, said they got the idea to use a coating while trying to connect a device to the brain.